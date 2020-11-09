Natalie MacMaster to be Invested into the Order of Nova Scotia

Inverness County native and entertainer Natalie MacMaster has been named a recipient of the

province’s highest civilian honour, the Order of Nova Scotia.

MacMaster, an award-winning musician who began her fiddling career at age 16 is one of six recipients that will be invested into the Order at a ceremony at Pier 21 on November 24th. MacMaster’s career now spans more three decades, releasing eleven albums, performing at thousands of shows and collaborating with a number of world-renowned artists.

Other recipients including retired Senator, lawyer and human rights activist Donald Oliver of Pleasant River; Halifax social justice advocate and lawyer Shawna Paris-Hoyte;Halifax philanthropist and investment advisor David Fountain; student and environmental advocate Stella Bowles of Bridgewater; and scientist, researcher and philanthropist Linda Best of Wolfville