National Day of Mourning Ceremony for those Killed or Injured from Workplace Accidents to be held Friday in Trenton

The annual National Day of Mourning ceremony for those killed or injured as the result of workplace accidents will be held Friday April 28 th at 6:00 p.m. at Trenton Park.

Mary Lloyd, president of Pictou County Injured Workers Association states with more awareness of work place injuries, hopefully legislation will follow that lets people know production and profit will not take precedent over life and limb.

Twenty- four people died in Nova Scotia in 2022 because of workplace incidents and activities, an increase from the twenty-one fatalities reported in 2021. Statistics reveal over 1,000 people per year die as a result of workplace injuries in Canada.