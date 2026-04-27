National Day of Mourning Ceremony for Workers Killed or Injured on the Job Set for Tuesday in Trenton

Tuesday is the National Day of Mourning to remember those either killed or injured on the job.

Ceremonies will be held across the country tomorrow, including one at 6 p.m. at the Trenton Steeltown Park.

The ceremony is open to the public and all are encouraged to attend.

Canadians are also being asked to hold or support an event to mark the day or simply observe a moment silence at 11 a.m. to remember those lost on the job.

According to the Association of Workers’ Compensation Boards of Canada, in 2023 there were 1,057 workplace fatalities recorded in Canada. Among these deaths were 29 young workers aged 15 to 24.