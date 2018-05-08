National Emergency Preparedness Week event Planned

Coordinator of Emergency Measures in Antigonish Town and County Doug Holmes, says representatives from a number of Emergency services will be on hand tomorrow from 12 to 5 in the Community Room at the Peoples’ Place Library. This is National Emergency Preparedness Week. It’s held during the first week of May to raise awareness on the importance of preparedness. The DeputyCoordinator of Emergency Measures in Antigonish Town and County Doug Holmes, says representatives from a number of Emergency services will be on hand tomorrow from 12 to 5 in the Community Room at the Peoples’ Place Library.

Local fire departments, Emergency Health Services, Police, Department of Natural Resources, Emergency Management , the Senior Safety Coordinator, the Canadian Red Cross and the HAM Radio Emergency Service will be there.

Holmes says when emergencies strike it asks the public prepare for 72 hours on their own.