National Initiative Launched supporting Every Child Matters, First Nations People, Metis and Inuit

The chief of a local first nation and head of a local nursing home today announced a national initiative supporting Every Child Matters, First Nations people, Metis and Inuit.

Lisa M. Smith, CEO of Glen Haven Manor, and Chief Andrea Paul, Pictou Landing First Nation,

made the announcement earlier today.

Residents and staff of Glen Haven Manor are calling on every Canadian to gift one dollar each to assure the Indigenous children who never returned home from residential schools are found, have their spirits freed, are buried with dignity and that healing is supported.

Funds can be e-transferred to an account set up only for this purpose. All funds are going to officially designated organizations across the county supporting First Nation communities and survivors. Such organizations will be selected with approval from the Nova Scotia Assembly of Mi’kmaq Chiefs. All monies collected will be announced throughout the campaign and reported to Pictou Landing First Nation as well as to the Assembly.