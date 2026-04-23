National Newsletter for Dolly Parton Imagination Library gives Recognition to 989XFM for Support of the Antigonish Imagination Library

989xfm received a special shout out in the national newsletter for the Dolly Parton Imagination Library.
Kathleeen Robertson, president of the Antigonish Imagination Library, said the recognition started with a trip to Halifax.
Robertson explained they have an average of 650 kids enrolled in the program every month, while graduating about 10-15 per month. Of the local children aged 0-5, Robertson said about 80 per cent participate in the imagination library. She said their numbers are only down in one area, children 0-2, and she encouraged parents to sign up their kids.
To sign up, visit imaginationlibrary.com
Robertson thanked everyone who spread the word about the imagination library, including nurses, teachers, guardians, and 989xfm.