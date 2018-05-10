National Nursing Week being Marked Locally

It’s National Nursing week in Canada.

Andrew Heighton, facility manager with St. Martha’s Regional Hospital, said Nursing Week is a way to recognize the hard work and dedication nurses bring to the health care system every day. Heighton said it is important to recognize the people as well as the knowledge and expertise they bring to their jobs, as they play a key role in the teamwork approach to health care.

Heighton says nurses bring a broad spectrum of advocacy to their communities. Nursing week runs from May 6 to May 12.