National Ride of Hope Comes to Antigonish Today

Antigonish Town and County Council are hosting a meet and greet at the Antigonish Arena around 7 pm today for riders taking part in the National Ride of Hope.

Darrell Fox is paying tribute to his brother Terry Fox and the 45th anniversary of the Terry’s Marathon of Hope with a team bike ride from Vancouver to St. John’s Newfoundland.

Town and County Councils are encourage everyone to come support the riders as they make their way to the Arena. In the event of rain, the Arena will be opened to host them. Citizens are encouraged to take photos and share their stories about Terry Fox and his impact on Canadians.