National Study Suggests Atlantic Region Can Do More to Address Issues Related to Alcohol Consumption

A new report co-authored by St. FX University Psychology Professor Kara Thompson says while the Atlantic region leads the country in impaired driving regulations, improvement is needed in other areas to reduce health and safety harms linked to alcohol consumption. The report is part of a national study, which looked at alcohol policies for all provinces and territories and the federal level.

Thompson says the report found Atlantic Canada had some of the best impaired-driving policies in the nation with all four provinces scoring A’s or B’s. However Thompson says where the provinces failed is physical availability.

Thompson says there’s also no independent authority to monitor alcohol ads; and health and safety messaging on the health risks of alcohol are not mandatory and of poor quality. Thompson says the report does offer recommendations on how the region can improve policies, many of which are already in place elsewhere in the country.