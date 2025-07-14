Natural Resources officials on the Canso Waterfront to Monitor Coyote Activity

The Municipality of the District of Guysborough announced Department of Natural Resources will be on site near the Canso waterfront starting today to monitor and manage coyote activity in the area following recent coyote sightings.

A post on the municipality’s social media states evening closures at the Canso Waterfront boardwalk will be in place from 7 PM to 10 PM this week on a section of the boardwalk near the Grassy Island Interpretive Centre for public safety.

DNR may use hazing methods – such as rubber bullets, air horns, and blanks to safely scare off coyotes if needed.

Additional supports include Nuisance Wildlife Permits available for coyote trapping on municipal or private property, Access to licensed wildlife operators for assistance, and an offer to host a public education session on coyote safety and coexistence.