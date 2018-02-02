Nature Conservancy of Canada official says Wetlands Serve Many Benefits

pollution, conversion to agriculture and development pressures. Today is not only Groundhog Day, it is also World Wetlands Day. It’s a day to raise awareness and the importance of wetlands. In all , 65 per cent of coastal wetlands in Atlantic Canada have been lost to climate change,pollution, conversion to agriculture and development pressures.

The Nature Conservancy of Canada’s Stewardship Director in Nova Scotia, Doug van Hemessen, says wetlands serve a number of useful purposes.

Van Hemessen says a large portion of Nova Scotia’s landscape is wetland. There’s 360-thousand hectares of fresh water wetlands and another 17-thousand hectares of salt marsh in the province. There’s about 5.5 million hectares of land in Nova Scotia