Nature Conservancy of Canada Organizes Canada’s Big BioBlitz; asking Canadians to Document What Plants and Animals They See This Weekend

It’s an opportunity to have a little fun while outdoors locally and taking note of the plants and animals you see. You can also be part of it just by looking out your office window.

The Nature Conservancy of Canada has organized what it calls Canada’s Big BioBlitz from now until Monday.

Development officer Mark Frank says it’s a community science project, sign up by visiting backyardbioblitz.ca . You will be prompted to download an app to document the pictures you take.

Frank says scientists can’t be everywhere, so they’re asking you to be their eyes and ears. Frank says Canadians submitted thousands of photos during last year’s event.

In the 2024 BioBlitz, Atlantic Candians submitted nearly 7,700 photos of various plant and animal species; about 5,200 of which were in Nova Scotia