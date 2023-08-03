Nature Conservancy of Canada seeks photographers to show Wildlife and Plants in their area

If you have an outing planned this weekend, the Nature Conservancy of Canada suggests bringing your camera along and capture the plants, insects, birds and other wildlife you might encounter.

The Conservancy is holding its 4th annual national Big Backyard BioBlitz. Mark Frank is a development officer with the Nature Conservancy.

Frank says when you’re uploading your pictures to the app, include as much information as you can.

Frank says the BioBlitz is a community science project, as it gives the Nature Conservancy a lot of information on what species are in our neighbourhoods. As an example, Frank says an Antigonish resident filed pictures of a Cedar Waxwing, a medium sized bird this week.