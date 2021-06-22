NCAA Transfer Maggy Burbidge Commits to X-Women Hockey

Head coach Ben Berthiaume announced the signing of NCAA transfer forward Maggy Burbidge

from the Robert Morris University Colonials in the College Hockey America (CHA) conference.

A native of Falmouth, N.S., Burbidge played two seasons with the Pennsylvania-based team, earning CHA rookie all-star status last season, and CHA playoff Most Valuable Player honours this year. This past season, Maggy scored nine goals and had eight assists in 24 games for the Colonials. Due to the pandemic and NCAA rulings, this past season will not count towards playing eligibility, so Burbidge will be joining the X-Women this fall with four years of playing eligibility remaining.

A 5’4” right-handed forward, Burbidge leading the Nepean Wildcats (PWHL) in scoring in during her grade 12 year in 2018-19. She was also team captain for Team Nova Scotia at the 2019 Canada Games, and played for three seasons at Rothesay Netherwood School.

Burbidge will study Psychology at STFX and plans to pursue Education.