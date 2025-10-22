NDP and Opposition Leader Claudia Chender Meets with Inverness County Residents Concerned about a possible golf course at West Mabou Provincial Park

Provincial Opposition Leader Claudia Chender was in Inverness County earlier this week, talking to area residents concerned about a proposed golf course at West Mabou Beach Provincial Park.

About 65 people were on hand at the meeting Monday afternoon at the Historical Society in Mabou.

Chender says what residents are particularly concerned about is the lack of information about the provincial park.

Chender says area residents thought that the issue had been dealt with several years ago, when suggestions that a golf course might be built at that park faded following public opposition.

Chender says the government is legally bound by legislated targets to protect 15 per cent of Nova Scotia’s total land and water mass by the end March, 2026 and 20 per cent by 2030. Chender says it looks like Nova Scotia will miss those targets and the idea the province might be moving backwards is a puzzle.