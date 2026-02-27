NDP and Opposition Leader Claudia Chender says she is Seeking Answers to the Provincial Government’s Choices on Cuts Detailed in the Budget

Following the release of the latest provincial budget, NDP and official opposition leader Claudia Chender offered her take.

Chender said they are hearing from Nova Scotians about the cuts to various programs and departments, noting this is a government that refuses to put any financial guardrails in place. She said the government spent almost $7 billion outside of the budget process in the last five years and now there is a massive deficit.

Chender said she feels the government is asking a lot of people to pay for the government’s mistakes. She offered examples such as the end of the publishers assistance program and funding cuts for rural transit, noting it is hard to find a place where there aren’t cuts.