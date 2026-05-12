NDP announces Trevor Poirier will be their Candidate in the upcoming by-election in Chéticamp-Margarees-Pleasant Bay

The Nova Scotia’s NDP announced Trevor Poirier as party’s candidate in the upcoming byelection in Chéticamp – Margarees -Pleasant Bay. The NDP issued a release Monday with the news, stating Poirier works in long-term care at Foyer Père Fiset and is the President of CUPE Local 2031.

Poirier was announced as the candidate in the newly created Chéticamp – Margarees -Pleasant Bay seat on Monday ahead of Party Leader Claudia Chender’s visit to the region later this week for his campaign launch event on Friday May 15 .