Listen Live

Listen Live

Canadian Radio Awards: 989 XFM Small Market Station of The Year

NDP announces Trevor Poirier will be their Candidate in the upcoming by-election in Chéticamp-Margarees-Pleasant Bay

May 12, 2026 | Local News

The Nova  Scotia’s NDP announced Trevor Poirier as  party’s  candidate in the upcoming byelection in  Chéticamp – Margarees -Pleasant Bay. The NDP issued a release Monday with the news,  stating  Poirier works in long-term care at Foyer Père Fiset and is the President of CUPE Local 2031.  

Poirier was announced as the candidate in the newly created  Chéticamp – Margarees -Pleasant Bay seat on Monday ahead of Party Leader Claudia Chender’s visit to the region later this week for his campaign launch event on  Friday  May 15 .    

 


Canadian Radio Awards: 989 XFM Small Market Station of The Year

Canadian Radio Awards: 989 XFM Small Market Station of The Year