NDP Central Nova Candidate Betsy MacDonald says Health Care and Affordability Issues are Top of Mind with Voters

In Central Nova , Betsy MacDonald is making another run at federal politics for the NDP. MacDonald was also on the ballot for the New Democrats in Central Nova two years ago.

MacDonald says she’s hearing a number of issues from voters as she is going door-to-door including health care.

MacDonald says climate change is also on the minds of many voters. She says with the wildfires in BC, and other extreme weather events, there is no question the emergency is here. She says the time for bold action is long overdue. MacDonald says that was one of the main reasons why she ran two years ago and that’s why she’s running now. She says as a country, we need to make the tough decisions to achieve our climate goals.