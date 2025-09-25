NDP Leader Claudia Chender says her Party will Raise Coastal Protection in the Nova Scotia Legislature

NDP Leader Claudia Chender says she’ll be raising the issue of coastal protection during the current sitting of the Nova Scotia Legisture. Chender says she’s been approached by municipalities, concerned by the province’s decision last year not to proclaim the Coastal Protection Act, which passed unanimously in the house in 2019

Several local governments have expressed concerns that instead of proclaiming it, the province has placed the onus on municipalities to consider risks to the coast in their zoning laws.

Chender says many municipalities don’t have the capacity to do the work, while others who have, point out they legally can’t legislate in the way the province can.

Chender says coastal protection is a provincial responsibility and her party will continue to press the point in the house.