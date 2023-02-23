NDP Leader Claudia Chender visits Antigonish and St. Peter’s Areas

Nova Scotia NDP leader Claudia Chender made a few stops in Antigonish as part of a tour

though the area yesterday.

Chender spoke with residents at the Antigonish Library and the Women’s Resource Centre as well as some local elected officials, before heading to St. Peter’s and then on to the CBRM. She said she spent a lot of time on the road to speak to Nova Scotians about issues of concern and challenges they face since becoming the NDP leader last June. She said she expected to be back in the area again before the fall.

When asked about how she plans on improving the NDP presence in provincial government, she said responding to the challenges that people face in a way that makes their lives better.

She said it is always great to be in this part of the province.