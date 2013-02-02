NDP Leader Claudia Chender visits Antigonish as part of her Affordability Tour

NDP leader Claudia Chender made stops in Cape Breton and Antigonish earlier this week as part of her affordability tour.

Chender was in Sydney on Wednesday morning and Antigonish in afternoon for meetings. With a new provincial budget on the way, Chender said the NDP wanted to get around and talk to as many residents around the province as possible.

While in Antigonish, Chender said the main topic of conversation was consolidation.

The main challenges the NDP is hearing about from Nova Scotia residents surround affordability, said Chender, adding the NDP have some ideas such as addressing the high costs for energy. She also said the NDP supports a universal school lunch program and reducing government fees for things like license plates, noting they are listening to any other ideas they hear from residents that could make a difference.