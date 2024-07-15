NDP Leader Claudia Chender visits Inverness County as Part of a tour of Cape Breton

Nova Scotia NDP leader Claudia Chender was in Cape Breton last week to take part in a nomination meeting in Sydney, followed by a swing through Inverness County.

Chender met with folks representing the Inverness County Centre for the Arts and residents on Thursday, before making another stop in Port Hood on Friday. Chender said she spent the better part of the last two years travelling from one end of the province to the other in order to speak with residents She said a big part of her job is understanding what life is like on the ground for Nova Scotians.

With a number of candidates announcing their plans to run in the next provincial election, the fixed date for which is July 15, 2025, Chender said the NDP are busy preparing.

Chender said her plans for the summer include spending a lot of time on the road talking to residents, noting her job is to make sure she is representing to voices of Nova Scotians in the legislature, and holding the government to account.