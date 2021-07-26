NDP Leader Gary Burrill makes stops in New Glasgow, Antigonish and St. Peter’s Sunday

NDP Leader Gary Burrill made a swing through Northeastern Nova Scotia on Sunday. He

made stops in New Glasgow, Antigonish and St. Peter’s to meet with local candidates and party supporters. During his visit to Antigonish, he spoke on several issues contained in the party’s platform, including the environment. He pledges climate policy under an NDP government will be similar to federal pledges for greenhouse gas reductions that is consistent with Canada’s international agreements, holding global heating to 1.5 degrees.

Burrill also pledges that an NDP government would make rent controls, currently in place during the province’s COVID state of emergency permanent. As well, he says an NDP government would ensure 10 paid sick days.