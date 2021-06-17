Nearly 69 per cent of Nova Scotians have had at Least One COVID-19 Vaccine Shot

During Thursday’s briefing, Premier Iain Rankin said he was happy to see people getting out

after the second phase of the province’s reopening kicked off Wednesday. Rankin said he is set to speak with other Canadian premiers and the prime minister later this evening to discuss the idea of vaccination credentials.

Also during the briefing, chief medial health officer Dr. Robert Strang said it is not surprising to still see new cases popping up.

On the vaccine front, Rankin said nearly 69 per cent of Nova Scotians have had at least one dose of covid 19 vaccine. He said they are getting a large shipment of Moderna vaccine Friday.