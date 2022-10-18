Neighbourhood Watch Raised at Mulgrave Town Council with Vandalism and ATVs on Local Streets an issue

At the regular council meeting in Mulgrave last night, Mayor Ron Chisholm brought the idea of a Neighbourhood Watch to the table in light of continuing issues in the town with vandalism and the operation of ATVs on local streets. Most recently vandals struck at a construction site on Main Street.

The use of ATVs on the streets of Mulgrave, often by youth, has been a safety concern for years. Chisholm told the council he has spoken directly to some youth and their parents about the illegality of the situation.

After discussion, council decided to look further into the idea of forming a Neighbourhood Watch association and other educational options to help reduce both issues.