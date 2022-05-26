New Affordable Housing Development in New Glasgow receives Support from All Three Levels of Government

The three levels of government invested in a new affordable housing initiative in New Glasgow.

Coady’s Place, located in New Glasgow, will feature 36 affordable housing spots at the former Tara Inn on East River Road and be maintained by the Nova Scotia Co-operative Council. In April, New Glasgow Town Council amended their Tax Exemption By Law to offer a 100 per cent tax exemption on the property for the next 20 years.

Under the federal government’s Rapid Housing Initiative, the Province is providing $3 million for operating support and to help ensure affordability. The federal government is contributing $2 million.

Central Nova MP Sean Fraser called the announcement a strategic investment that will help

address one of the core issues facing the community.

New Glasgow Mayor Nancy Dicks said town council and staff understand the importance of safe, secure, affordable housing options for citizens.