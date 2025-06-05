New Antigonish Chamber of Commerce President looks to Continue the Momentum from the Previous Leadership Group

The new president of the Antigonish Chamber of Commerce said he hopes to continue the good work of the previous administration.

Paul Curry is the new president of the chamber, taking over from past president Inez Forbes during the chambers AGM in late April. Curry said they want to continue the growth of the last few years, and help people learn what the chamber can offer. He also said there are looking ahead to some strategic planning as a board to help carve a path for the coming years.

The Chamber is hosting its annual Golf Classic Friday, June 6, at the Antigonish Golf Club with the shotgun start at 9 a.m.. The chamber is also hosting the Stroll the Main Street Fair on July 9 in partnership with the Antigonish Highland Society. They will also host a casino night in the fall.