Listen Live

Contests

Listen Live

Canadian Radio Awards: 989 XFM Small Market Station of The Year

New Antigonish County Warden Nicholas MacInnis says County Council has a good mix of New and Experienced Members

Dec 6, 2024 | Local News

Newly elected Antigonish County Warden Nicholas MacInnis called the appointment an honour.

Antigonish County Municipal office

MacInnis, who was elected in the Municipality of the County of Antigonish’s District 6 during the October municipal election, was voted in as Warden during a county council meeting last month. He said there is a great group of councillors at the table.

MacInnis said there is a good mix of experience and new folks at the council table, with five returning from the previous council while five are newly elected, adding there seems to be a lot of team players involved. MacInnis said he feels it will be a productive four years with a lot accomplished.


Canadian Radio Awards: 989 XFM Small Market Station of The Year

Canadian Radio Awards: 989 XFM Small Market Station of The Year