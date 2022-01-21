New Antigonish Pharmacy offers First Reusable Pill Bottle Program in Nova Scotia

A new pharmacy in Antigonish is setting a goal to reduce the amount of plastic medical waste

produced in Nova Scotia. Teasdale Apothecary, co-founded and owned by sisters and Antigonish natives Miranda and Alicia Teasdale opened Thursday at 65 Beech Hill Road.

Director of Clinical Services Miranda Teasdale says one way it is reducing waste is a voluntary exchangeable glass vial program, which swaps and reuses pill containers for prescriptions; a first for Nova Scotia

Teasdale hopes this will help put a small dent in the amount of pharmaceutical plastic in the

province’s waste stream and encourage residents to consider other ways to reduce plastic consumption.

The pharmacy also has over-the-counter products and sustainable, low-zero waste health and lifestyle alternatives; such as plastic-free ovulation and pregnancy tests, shampoo and conditioner bars and bulk refillable personal and household products.