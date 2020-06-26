New Antigonish Themed Board Game Antigonish-Opoly launched and Selling Quickly

There’s new board game where you can buy and sell Antigonish area properties and attractions, such as St. FX University, the Wheel Pizza, the Antigonish Golf and Country Club, the Antigonish Highland Games, and the Snow Queen Leisure World and Restaurant. It’s called Antigonish-opoly, an Antigonish themed Monopoly game. There’s no jail in this game, but you can get caught in a traffic jam. Instead of Chance and Community Chest, there’s Big Fun and Contingency Cards.

It’s distributed by Outset Media, a Canadian company that manufactures and distributes various board games. The company’s Senior Vice President, Jean Paul Teskey says they started developing these locally themed games for a number a Canadian communities more than a year ago. Tesky says he chose Antigonish for several reasons.

The game is sold exclusively at the Antigonish Wal-mart. Teskey said they did a small run of 720 games. The games sold quickly, another shipment should be coming in next week to the store. Teskey says because the game was so popular, it has ordered another 720 copies from the manufacturer in Ohio, USA, and that should be ready in mid to late July.