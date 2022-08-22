New Arena Manager Getting up to Speed

Last week, The Antigonish Arena Board of Directors announced Brendan Doyle as the new manager for the area. The board stated Doyle comes with over 30 years of experience in business management, customer service and a commitment to hard work.

Speaking to media last week, Doyle said he had spent a couple of years thing about looking at a new challenge, and decided to apply when the position became available. Aside from running a business, which he sold in 2015, Doyle worked in the fishing industry.

Doyle spent parts of last week going of his duties with former, long-time arena manager Bud MacInnis. He says there is a lot to get up to speed on and it is definitely going to be a challenge but it’s one he looks forward to tackling.