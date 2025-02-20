New Bill Introduced in the Legislature to Improve Accountability and Sustainability of Post-Secondary Institutions

A new bill has been introduced in the Nova Scotia Legislature that provincial officials say will strengthen post-secondary institution financial accountability, sustainability and alignment with government priorities.

The bill deals with five pieces of legislation. Among the provisions is increasing accountability and improving the Nova Scotia Community College’s ability to create new training programs by providing degree granting authority. The province says that will help address labour shortages while allowing students to access a post-secondary education in their local communities and save money by living at home.

The bill also includes the establishment of the University Board Governance Act to create consistency across universities and improve the transparency and accountability of Boards of Governors at Nova Scotia Universities.

There are also amendments to the Private Career Colleges Act, Research Nova Scotia Corporation Act and the University Accountability and Sustainability Act.