New Bishop for Diocese of Antigonish Installed at a ceremony at St. Ninian Cathedral

The Diocese of Antigonish now has a new bishop. Most Reverend Wayne Kirkpatrick was officially installed as Bishop at a ceremony Monday afternoon at St. Ninian Cathedral in Antigonish.

Kirkpatrick comes to Antigonish from the Archdiocese of Toronto where he was Auxiliary Bishop.

Bishop Kirkpatrick says while they are stark differences between his former archdiocese and the Antigonish Diocese, there are similarities as well.

Bishop Kirkpatrick says former Antigonish Bishop Brian Dunn has been quite helpful as he transitions into his new assignment. Kirkpatrick says he hasn’t set any priorities yet, he’s still learning about the diocese. He’s open to meeting with residents to find out what the issues are, including church leaders in local communities.