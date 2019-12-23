New Bishop Says He’s Looking forward to New Appointment

The incoming Bishop of Antigonish admits he’s a bit surprised by his new appointment. Wayne

Kirkpatrick, currently Auxiliary Bishop of the Archdiocese of Toronto, says he wasn’t expecting a new assignment particularly this close to Christmas. However Kirkpatrick says it was suggested to him that it was a Christmas gift to him and the people of Antigonish.

Kirkpatrick says he is looking forward to the appointment.

Kirkpatrick admits his new diocese will be an adjustment from a large urban area to a rural one. This will be his first ministerial appointment outside of Ontario. Kirkpatrick expects his installation as Bishop of Antigonish will be in early February.