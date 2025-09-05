New Boards Installed at the Port Hawkesbury Civic Centre

The Port Hawkesbury Civic Centre is sporting new boards for the ice rink.

Gordie Snook, general manager of facilities, parks, and operations with the Town of Port Hawkesbury, said they recently installed the new boards, noting they took about a week and a half to install.

Because the civic centre is an event driven facility, explained Snook, the boards often come in and out for different functions. He said the installation of the new boards cost around $250,000, with money coming from the Town of Port Hawkesbury and the province’s communities, culture, and tourism department.

The original boards were installed in 2004 and Snook called the new ones an upgrade.

Snook said they also installed two swing gates at the end of the arena, so when they do have events they will be open the gates without taking the boards out. He called it a big upgrade for the facility, and thanked the funding partners.