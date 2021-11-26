New Book on Dutch Immigration to Northeastern Nova Scotia After World War 2 Published

It’s a publication that has been a decade in the making. A new book has been published that shares the story of the arrival of Dutch immigrants to Northeastern Nova Scotia. It’s called “Dutch Roots, Proud Canadians; Dutch Immigration to Eastern Nova Scotia including Cape Breton post World War 2”. It was written by Toosje Van De Sande, Betty Thomson and Adrian van Berkel.

Van Berkel says research for the book was gathered through several means.

Van Berkel says most of the Dutch immigrants who came were farming families. In Holland there were too many farmers and not enough land; in Canada’s case there was lots of land and not enough farmers; Van Berkel says it was a fit for both.

A book launch will be held Saturday at the People’s Place Library from 2 to 4 p.m. Books can be purchased through the authors, Adrian van Berkel at 863-6067, Betty Thomson at 863-3862, or Toosje Van de Sande at 863-3234. Books will soon be available at several local stores.