New Book Sheds Light How Close the Second World War Was Felt Locally

There will be a book launch this weekend that explores some direct impacts of World War Two on the local area.

Retired Major Gerry Madigan will release his latest publication “War on the Homefront: The Canso Defence Zone”. Madigan says Mulgrave was the army headquarters for the Canso Defence Zone, a significant military hub.

Madigan says having a large military presence locally made sense to monitor shipping and potential enemy activity.

Madigan says another sensitive installation that had to be monitored closely was the Commercial Cable telegraph office at Hazel Hill near Canso, a crucial communication link to Europe.

There will be two launches of the book on Sunday, at 1:30 at the old Courthouse Museum in Guysborough and at 4 the Mulgrave Heritage Centre.