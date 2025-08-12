New Booklet on New Glasgow’s Mayors to be Launched this Week

New Glasgow Mayor Nancy Dicks is hosting a Mayor’s Tea and the launch of the booklet New Glasgow’s 45 Mayors: Leadership & Legacy of a Riverside Town tomorrow afternoon. The event is set to run 1-3 p.m. at the Glasgow Square Theatre.

The Pictou County Roots Society and the Town of New Glasgow came together for the design and research of the publication, with Brenda Hutchinson working as lead researcher and several volunteers doing the writing.

Dicks said the annual tea is special this year with it being the 150th anniversary for New Glasgow.

A release from the town states the booklet chronicles the stories, leadership, and legacies of the 45 individuals who have served as Mayor of New Glasgow, offering residents and visitors alike a glimpse into the town’s rich history and civic heritage.