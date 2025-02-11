New Brunswick Man Faces a number of charges in Pictou County, Including Attempted Murder

Pictou County District RCMP say a man from Miramichi, New Brunswick faces a number of charges, including attempted murder, following a local arrest.

Shortly before 1 p.m. on February 4, RCMP officers received information from a caller in New Brunswick that a person was struck by a vehicle, believed to be a stolen GMC Sierra from New Brunswick, in the Thorburn area. Officers immediately patrolled the community but didn’t locate a victim or a GMC.

About an hour later, RCMP received a call that a man had been hit by a vehicle somewhere in MacPhersons Mills, on an unknown dead-end road. Officers quickly searched dead-end roads in MacPhersons Mills and found an abandoned stolen GMC and an injured man on the roadway.

After speaking to the man, who had suffered non-life-threatening injuries, investigators learned that he saw someone taking his Chevrolet Silverado from his driveway. When he went outside to follow the truck’s tire tracks in the snow, he was struck twice by his stolen Silverado before the driver fled.

Information gathered during the investigation indicated that the Chevrolet was heading towards Miramichi.

The next day at approximately 1:30 p.m., Miramichi Police Force located the truck and arrested the driver, 35-year-old Colin Joseph Williams. Williams faces numerous charges including Attempted Murder, Aggravated Assault, Break and Enter, and theft of a motor vehicle.

Williams was returned to Nova Scotia and has been remanded into custody. He was set to appear in Pictou Provincial Court Monday.