New Brunswick Motorist faces Impaired Driving Charges following Single Vehicle Crash in Antigonish County

A New Brunswick man faces charges related to a single vehicle collision on the 104.

Before 8 a.m. yesterday, Antigonish District RCMP responded to an incident on Highway 104 in Beaver Mountain involving a 2013 Nissan Rogue striking a guardrail while heading east. The collision caused extensive damage to the vehicle and the driver was transported to St. Martha’s Regional Hospital in Antigonish with non-life threatening injuries.

A 40-year-old man from Fredericton, New Brunswick, faces Impaired Driving related offences as a result of the incident. The investigation is continuing.

Antigonish District RCMP would like to take this opportunity to remind motorists to call 911 if you suspect a driver is driving while impaired.