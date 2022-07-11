New Brunswick Trucking Company Shoreland Transport acquires Connors Transfer Limited of Stellarton

A well-known Pictou County trucking company is changing hands.

Connors Transfer Limited of Stellarton with a staff of more than 200 people is being acquired by

Shoreland Transport, a subsidiary of New Brunswick-based seafood company Cooke Incorporated.

Over the last four decades, Connors has grown to a fleet of 143 trucks and 261 trailers in four terminals serving North America. Shoreland was established by Cooke in 2002 with terminals in St. George, New Brunswick and Suffolk, Virginia. It has a fleet of 115 trucks and 217 trailers. With the purchase, Shoreland is now one of the largest trucking companies in Atlantic Canada.

Shoreland CEO Glenn Cooke says there are many challenges for logistics in today’s environment and its purchase of Connors will strengthen the company’s position. Cooke says many of Connors’ customers operate in food retail and agri-food, so their business and fleet align very well with Shoreland’s current operations. Shoreland primarily ships fresh salmon and seafood for Cooke Aquaculture companies, as well as other customers in Atlantic Canada.