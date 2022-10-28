New Canada Disability benefit on the way

The federal government is moving forward with a new Canada Disability Benefit. It is estimated that one in five Canadians is living with a disability. Those with a disability tend to have lower incomes.

Central Nova MP Sean Fraser says the disability benefit is going to be modelled after the Guaranteed Income Supplement for low income seniors.

Fraser says government wants to ensure the benefit is designed with the feedback from those who live with disabilities. Fraser says once it’s in place it will be a permanent and direct income supplement for those who live with a disability on low income. Fraser says the Canada Disability Benefit was a campaign promise made by the Liberals in the last federal election.