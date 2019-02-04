New Car Dealership Coming to Antigonish Area; First Tenant in a New Business Development Park called East Gate Ridge

Beech Hill Road area, the first tenant in a business development park to be known as East Gate Ridge. It is being developed by local businessman Ron MacGillivrary. A new car dealership is coming to Antigonish County. Century Nissan will be located in theBeech Hill Road area, the first tenant in a business development park to be known as East Gate Ridge. It is being developed by local businessman Ron MacGillivrary.

The General Manager of the new dealership is John MacRae. MacRae says the plan is to build the dealership over the summer, with a view to opening in the fall.

MacRae says one of the advantages of this site is it’s elevation, creating high visibility to passing motorists.

East Gate Ridge has the potential to accommodate up to nine tenants on the 25 acre property.