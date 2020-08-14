New Case of COVID-19 Detected in Northern Zone

There is one new case of COVID-19 in Nova Scotia. Provincial Health and Wellness Department officials say the new infection is in the Northern Zone, which includes Pictou County. Public Health is currently investigating. So far, the Northern Zone has recorded 58 positive cases.

That raises the number of positive cases of the virus to date in Nova Scotia to 1,072; 64 have died. The number of resolved cases totals 1,007.

The QEII Health Sciences Centre’s microbiology lab completed 582 Nova Scotia tests on Thursday.

To date, there have been 67,712 negative test results.