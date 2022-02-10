New Census Data Shows Populations in most Local Municipalities either Held their Own or Declined

Many towns in northeastern Nova Scotia have seen declines in their populations, according to data released Wednesday from 2021 census.

Two towns recorded gains in their population. Antigonish is up by 6.7 per cent to 4,656 residents, while New Glasgow is up 4.4 per cent to 9,471. Port Hawkesbury is virtually unchanged from the last census taken in 2016 with 3,210. All other towns in the local area posted declines, the largest being the town of Mulgrave, with a 13 per cent drop to 627 residents.

Westville’s population is down by 2.4 per cent, Pictou is down 2.5 per cent, Trenton dips 2.7 per cent and Stellarton drops 4.8 per cent.

For Indigenous communities, Paqtnkek saw its population grow by 5.4 per cent from the last census to 372, Waycobah is up 5.5 per cent to 877, while Potlotek is down 20 per cent to 405.

As for rural municipalities. Antigonish County saw its population rise by 3.5 per cent to 15,101. Victoria County is up three percent to 6,750. Pictou and Richmond County’s populations were virtually unchanged, the District of Guysborough is down 1.8 per cent and the District of St. Mary’s drops 3.2 per cent.