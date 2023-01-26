New Chair for ECRL board

Clair Rankin is the new chair of the Eastern Counties Regional Library board.

Rankin, who served on the ECRL board for 16 years, recevied the election on January 19. Rankin said he knows how the system works, and is familiar with staff, various locations, and what a library brings to a community.

As for what he is looking forward to, he mentioned the new library opening in Cheticamp and a new library site planned for St. Peter’s. Rankin said he understands Whycocomagh is also looking for a new library, and pointed to the Same Page Service, which allows library users to borrow a book from almost every other public library in the province.