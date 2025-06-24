New child care announcement for Antigonish

STFX University and the provincial government yesterday announced a new 104-seat child care and early learning centre for Antigonish.

The project involves the removal of the former phys-ed building near the skatepark, and the construction of a new building to be maintained by the university once complete. STFX president Dr. Andy Hakin acknowledged the work of StFX Assistant Vice President Administration and Ancillary Services Bob Hale while Antigonish MLA Michelle Thompson thanked Dr. Emily Rice; Arts Health Antigonish; and Dr. Liz Brennan.

The centre is part of the province’s broader efforts to expand access to child care, supported through the Canada-Nova Scotia Canada-Wide Early Learning and Child Care Agreement.

