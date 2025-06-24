New child care centre coming to Pomquet

On June 23, the provincial government announced a 40-seat child care centre in Pomquet. The centre will be co-located on CSAP property at École acadienne de Pomquet.

The Province is providing $3.5 million to the project, which will provide 40 new child-care spaces for infants, toddlers and preschoolers, with an expected opening next spring.

Pam Aucoin, the educatioin department’s executive director of early learning and child care, said the department received an application under its major infrastructure program.

Funding is through the Canada-Nova Scotia Canada-Wide Early Learning and Child Care Agreement.