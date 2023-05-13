New Children’s Books in English and Gaelic being launched by a Pictou-Based Publisher

A Pictou-based publisher is marking Gaelic Awareness Month by launching its first English- Gaelic book. The children’s book, from The Pictou Bee Press is called “The Pets that Came to Palmerston Street.

The book is a collaboration of author Laurie Stanley-Blackwell, illustrator Teresa MacKenzie and Gaelic translator Effie Rankin.

Stanley-Blackwell says the book is designed for pre-readers and early readers.

MacKenzie, the curator of the McCulloch House Museum and Genelogy Centre, says there are about 30 detailed illustrations in the book. Rankin, a well-known Gaelic speaker in Mabou says the repetition in the book will be an asset to people trying to learn and to teach the Gaelic language.

The book will be launched Saturday afternoon at 2 p.m. at the People’s Place Library in Antigonish. Books will be available for sale at the launch, and on-line starting Sunday at pictoubeepress.com. The book should be available in Antigonish at a couple of locations soon.