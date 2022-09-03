Tim Horton's Antigonish
New Coast Guard Vessel CCGS Chignecto Bay welcomed into the fleet in Port Bickerton

A new Coast Guard vessel was officially welcomed into the fleet in Port Bickerton

CCGS Chignecto Bay leaving Gaspé, Quebec. Photo credit: Canadian Coast Guard (CNW Group/Canadian Coast Guard)

Friday.  Central Nova MP Sean Fraser says the vessel, CCGS Chignecto Bay, is the twelfth of 20 new search and rescue lifeboats.  Fraser says to see a continued presence by the Coast Guard in rural communities like Port Bickerton means a lot.

These new search and rescue lifeboats are named after geographical bays across Canada.  The Bay Class vessels can maintain a speed of up to 25 knots and has a crew of four.  They can up operate up to 100 nautical miles from shore.