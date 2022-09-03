New Coast Guard Vessel CCGS Chignecto Bay welcomed into the fleet in Port Bickerton

A new Coast Guard vessel was officially welcomed into the fleet in Port Bickerton

Friday. Central Nova MP Sean Fraser says the vessel, CCGS Chignecto Bay, is the twelfth of 20 new search and rescue lifeboats. Fraser says to see a continued presence by the Coast Guard in rural communities like Port Bickerton means a lot.

These new search and rescue lifeboats are named after geographical bays across Canada. The Bay Class vessels can maintain a speed of up to 25 knots and has a crew of four. They can up operate up to 100 nautical miles from shore.